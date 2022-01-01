School of Nursing

Badger Nurses Change Lives
Beyond Borders
No matter where their journey takes them, all Badger nurses have one goal: to change lives through their strong commitment to service. Whether it’s bedside care, nursing research, or addressing global health issues — such as poverty and access to care — that service makes an impact on individuals, families, communities, and systems around the world.
To Serve is to Transform
Nurses work with communities instead of for them. Vulnerability, saying you don’t know, staying curious, keeping it real, learning from mistakes, and accepting progress not perfection is where both individual and collective healing begins.
Canceling the Culture of Clamming Up
By normalizing conversations about mental health and offering social and peer support for those who may be struggling, nurses can help erase the stigmas associated with mental illness. The most important phrase for nurses to remember when it comes to mental health and mental illness is simple: You are not alone.
1000+
Current enrollment
14th
2022 Best Undergraduate Nursing Program
U.S. News & World Report
(among public colleges, 19th overall)
72/72
Wisconsin counties with Badger Nurses
The UW–Madison Difference
Supporting the Professional Development of Nurses
Nursing Professional Development offers learning opportunities that address issues relevant to your nursing practice and take advantage of the latest education research and technology.
Improving the Experience of Aging
With a multi-pronged approach that includes cutting-edge research on long-term care systems and hospital practices, we aim to transform the possibilities for healthy and fulfilling living for older individuals.
Using Technology to Improve Care Outside the Clinic
From an online tool to support school nurses to apps that assist individuals caring for older adults, our innovative products connect the expertise of the university with the community.
We are committed to building a culture of health in Wisconsin and beyond. We look forward to continued partnerships in the community to maximize health outcomes and eliminate health disparities. It is our goal that Wisconsin residents are able to live healthier lives now and for generations to come.Linda D. Scott, PhD, RN, NEA-BC, FNAP, FAAN, Dean and Professor, UW–Madison School of Nursing
New at the School of Nursing
Transfer Agreement will Help Address Nursing Workforce Needs
A transfer agreement between Madison College and the University of Wisconsin–Madison School of Nursing will help address nursing workforce needs by creating greater access to nursing education.
School of Nursing Recognizes Outstanding Students and Faculty with End-of-Year Awards
The School of Nursing is proud to honor eight students and one faculty member with the 2022 School of Nursing Academic Awards.
Nurses Alumni Organization Honors Outstanding Members of Class of 2022
The School of Nursing is proud to honor nine graduates with nursing pins, presented by the Nurses Alumni Organization. Meet the NAO 2022 Pin Recipients!
Dr. Ernest Grant to receive honorary degree from UW–Madison
Original release from Doug Erickson, University Communications Dr. Ernest Grant is one of three global leaders who will receive honorary degrees at the University of Wisconsin–Madison’s spring commencement this May. Grant is the president of …
Three Elected into the National Academies of Practice as Distinguished Nursing Fellows
School of Nursing Faculty Recognized for Achievements and Contributions to Health Care Three faculty members at the University of Wisconsin–Madison School of Nursing have been recognized for their ongoing contributions and professional achievements in health …
- More stories from the School of Nursing
ForwardNursing Magazine
Get the latest in research, education, and practice from the School of Nursing, meet the people leading the way, and celebrate the impact of alumni across the state and around the world. ForwardNursing brings you meaningful stories about and for people working to promote health and advance healthcare.