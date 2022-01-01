School of Nursing

Congratulations to the Class of 2022! Spring Commencement Ceremonies will be held on Friday, May 13th and Saturday, May 14th.

A new transfer agreement between Madison College and the School of Nursing will help address nursing workforce needs.

University of Wisconsin Madison School of Nursing
Female UW–Madison nursing student assists at a community vaccination clinic

UW System nursing students have another opportunity to receive a $500 tuition credit for working in hospitals and other health care settings.

At UW–Madison, Nurses Lead

The School of Nursing Leads

In collaboration, in caring, in research, in innovation, we lead to the future of health and health care—for Wisconsin and the world. Developing leaders for the profession and society—we make discoveries, enhance systems, and improve health through research, education and practice.

The School of Nursing’s Academic Programs

For Undergraduates—3 Paths to the BSN

Traditional BSN
Accelerated BSN
RN to BSN Program

For Graduate Students—2 Doctoral Programs

Doctor of Nursing Practice (DNP)
Doctor of Philosophy (PhD)

For Nurses at Different Educational Levels—3 Certificates

Nurse Educator 
Psychiatric Mental Health
School Nursing

Badger Nurses Change Lives

Beyond Borders

No matter where their journey takes them, all Badger nurses have one goal: to change lives through their strong commitment to service. Whether it’s bedside care, nursing research, or addressing global health issues — such as poverty and access to care — that service makes an impact on individuals, families, communities, and systems around the world.

To Serve is to Transform

Nurses work with communities instead of for them. Vulnerability, saying you don’t know, staying curious, keeping it real, learning from mistakes, and accepting progress not perfection is where both individual and collective healing begins.

Canceling the Culture of Clamming Up

By normalizing conversations about mental health and offering social and peer support for those who may be struggling, nurses can help erase the stigmas associated with mental illness. The most important phrase for nurses to remember when it comes to mental health and mental illness is simple: You are not alone.

1000+
Current enrollment

14th
2022 Best Undergraduate Nursing Program
U.S. News & World Report
(among public colleges, 19th overall)

72/72
Wisconsin counties with Badger Nurses

The UW–Madison Difference

Supporting the Professional Development of Nurses

Nursing Professional Development offers learning opportunities that address issues relevant to your nursing practice and take advantage of the latest education research and technology.

Lunch and learn event on gun violence

Improving the Experience of Aging

With a multi-pronged approach that includes cutting-edge research on long-term care systems and hospital practices, we aim to transform the possibilities for healthy and fulfilling living for older individuals.

Nurse speaking to elderly woman

Using Technology to Improve Care Outside the Clinic

From an online tool to support school nurses to apps that assist individuals caring for older adults, our innovative products connect the expertise of the university with the community.

School Nurse

We are committed to building a culture of health in Wisconsin and beyond. We look forward to continued partnerships in the community to maximize health outcomes and eliminate health disparities. It is our goal that Wisconsin residents are able to live healthier lives now and for generations to come.

Linda D. Scott, PhD, RN, NEA-BC, FNAP, FAAN, Dean and Professor, UW–Madison School of Nursing

New at the School of Nursing

ForwardNursing Magazine

Get the latest in research, education, and practice from the School of Nursing, meet the people leading the way, and celebrate the impact of alumni across the state and around the world. ForwardNursing brings you meaningful stories about and for people working to promote health and advance healthcare.

Media Mentions

