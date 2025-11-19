Remembering Linda D. Scott

Dean Emerit Linda D. Scott, PhD, RN, NEA-BC, FADLN, FNAP, FAAN, who served as the eighth dean of the University of Wisconsin–Madison School of Nursing and was a nationally recognized leader in nursing education, research, and policy, passed away on November 17, 2025. She was 69.

During her tenure as dean from 2016 to 2025, Dean Emerit Scott transformed the School of Nursing through visionary leadership, a steadfast commitment to health equity, advocacy, and an unwavering dedication to preparing nurses to transform the future of care. Her work elevated the School’s academic reputation, strengthened its research enterprise, and expanded opportunities for students, faculty, and staff alike.

“I was privileged to know Dean Scott as an inspiring leader, a colleague and a friend.” said Chancellor Jennifer L. Mnookin. “Her integrity and devotion to excellence had a deep impact not only on our School of Nursing but on all of UW-Madison. Her passionate commitment to educating top-quality nurses and nursing scholars was evident to all, and she did so much to prepare our students to meet increasingly complex health needs and address health disparities. She shaped the lives of so many innovative leaders, including clinicians, nurse-educators, and nurse-scientists.”

Transforming Nursing Education at UW–Madison

Appointed in July 2016, Dr. Scott became the first Black dean of the School of Nursing. She embraced the role as a “destination position,” and took great pride in guiding the School through a period of growth and innovation. Under her leadership, the Accelerated Bachelor of Science in Nursing (ABSN) program successfully implemented its plan for launch and growth, the School developed two new Doctor of Nursing Practice tracks in Systems Leadership and Innovation and Population Health, and a postdoctoral-to-faculty pathway was created to recruit and develop top nursing scientists.

Dr. Scott’s leadership in developing and fostering an educational environment centered on student success and support has helped the School expand opportunities for undergraduate and graduate students alike. She championed health equity and made it a central part of the School’s mission, supporting her belief that a diverse nursing workforce improves patient outcomes and addresses health disparities. She guided the integration of holistic admissions across undergraduate and graduate programs, and with her oversight, the number of tenure-track faculty doubled to strengthen academic excellence. Under her leadership, the School developed and expanded the Academic Practice Partnership (APP) with UW Health, a collaborative model that aligns goals and resources between the two institutions. This partnership has enhanced clinical learning opportunities and research collaborations, and most recently introduced a Dedicated Education Unit that provides students with innovative care experiences across settings — from ambulatory clinics to acute care — ensuring graduates are prepared for the full spectrum of nursing practice.

Dr. Scott’s leadership was especially evident during the COVID-19 pandemic, when unprecedented challenges threatened nursing education nationwide. As clinical sites closed to students, she advocated for maintaining hands-on learning in Signe Skott Cooper Hall, arguing that experiential education was essential for preparing practice-ready nurses. Under her guidance, faculty and staff developed innovative strategies to replicate clinical experiences within the School, ensuring students progressed without compromising skill mastery or patient safety. This decisive action preserved continuity in education and reinforced the School’s commitment to the nursing workforce during a time of crisis.

Her tenure also included the School’s centennial celebration, culminating in a campaign that raised nearly $45 million in gifts to help set up the School for future success. She forged strategic partnerships, including the APP and a relationship with Madison College to allow easier access to the School’s BSN@Home online program and educate more BSN-prepared nurses for the workforce. Through these initiatives, and more, Dr. Scott positioned the School as a leader in nursing education and practice.

Transforming Policy through National Leadership

Dr. Scott’s influence extended across the nation, and though her impact was felt beyond the walls of campus, her national influence and leadership was felt just the same on campus and in Cooper Hall. She served as president of the American Academy of Nursing from 2023 to 2025, after a two-year term as president-elect. In this role, she advanced policy initiatives focused on health equity, nursing workforce development, and diversity in leadership. She was a Fellow of the American Academy of Nursing, the National Academies of Practice, and the Academy of Diversity Leaders in Nursing. She also served on the Board of Health Care Services for the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine, as well as for the International Network for Doctoral Education in Nursing, and was a past associate editor for Nursing Outlook, the official journal of the American Academy of Nursing.

Her leadership was marked by her ability to bridge research and policy. She advocated for systemic changes to address nursing shortages, faculty capacity, and barriers to advanced education. Her work underscored the importance of culturally competent care and the need for nurses to have full practice authority.

Transforming the Nursing Workforce through Groundbreaking Research

As a nurse scientist, Dr. Scott conducted pioneering research on nurse fatigue, sleep deprivation, and their impact on patient safety. She led the first national quantitative study of nurses’ work hours, producing evidence that informed staffing policies and fatigue management strategies. Her research demonstrated how human factors, such as hours worked and recovery time, affect clinical decision-making and patient outcomes. Over her career, she published more than 100 scholarly works, shaping national recommendations and improving care in acute and critical settings.

Honors and Recognition

Dr. Scott’s contributions earned her numerous accolades, which reflect her impact across many national organizations and education institutions. She was awarded Grand Valley State University’s Distinguished Alumni Award in 2013, as well as the American Association of Critical-Care Nurses Pioneering Spirit Award in 2020. Most recently, Dr. Scott was honored with the National Black Nurses Association Lifetime Achievement Award in 2025.

A Journey of Determination

A native of Kalamazoo, Michigan, Dr. Scott’s path to leadership began with a childhood dream of becoming a nurse. Inspired by her mother, who worked as a nurse attendant, she pursued her goal despite early obstacles. When a high school counselor advised her to take typing instead of college prep courses, Scott’s mother intervened, ensuring she stayed on track for higher education. Scott went on to earn her BSN from Michigan State University.

Dr. Scott began her career as a clinical nurse in pediatric and cardiac care before advancing into leadership roles in nursing administration. After earning her MSN in Nursing Administration and Pediatrics from Grand Valley State University, she transitioned into academia, serving as faculty, and later as associate dean for graduate programs. She completed her PhD in Nursing and Health Care Systems at the University of Michigan, rising to full professor and academic leader at Grand Valley State. In 2012, she became Associate Dean for Academic Affairs at the University of Illinois at Chicago, where she oversaw graduate and doctoral programs. These experiences in clinical practice, research, and academic leadership paved the way for her appointment as the eighth dean of the UW–Madison School of Nursing in 2016.

Her personal experiences fueled her lifelong commitment to health equity and more inclusive health care. “We all strive to meet the most pressing issues of our time,” she reflected in a 2023 School of Nursing feature. “We all hold that vision of truly transforming health care and extending health equity.”

Dr. Scott often emphasized that meaningful change in health care is not the responsibility of one individual, but the result of collective progress over time. She believed that every nurse has the power to “do their part in their time” to advance the profession and improve health outcomes. For Dr. Scott, this meant preparing and supporting future generations so they are ready to continue the work, ensuring that transformation is sustained across decades. Her vision framed nursing as a shared endeavor — rooted in purpose, connection, and hope — where each contribution helps shape a better, more equitable future for health care.

Honoring Scott’s Impact

Dr. Scott’s leadership, scholarship, mentorship, and advocacy have left an indelible mark on the nursing profession. From her transformative work at UW–Madison to her national influence on policy and practice, she advanced a vision of health care that is equitable and patient-centered. Her legacy will live on not only through the countless students, faculty, and colleagues she inspired, but through the future of nursing shaped by her extraordinary contributions.

“Linda’s outstanding leadership in nursing education and research made a significant impact at UW–Madison and at the highest levels of the nursing profession,” said Interim Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs John Zumbrunnen. “She will be remembered for her warmth and laughter, and for the strong sense of community she fostered at the School of Nursing, which has been especially evident since the news of her illness. The sense of connection and belonging she nurtured helped bring the school to a new level of excellence. We will miss her greatly, and we are extremely grateful for the legacy she leaves behind.”

Chancellor Mnookin added, “I join with so many nursing Badgers across Wisconsin and the world in mourning her loss even as we mark her extraordinary impact, her dry sense of humor and her keen observation skills. She built creative partnerships across disciplines and across communities to advance health care and nourish new directions and collaborations in nursing education and research. The School of Nursing, the nursing profession, and all of UW-Madison are better because of her leadership, and she will be greatly missed.”

Those who wish to honor Dr. Scott can do so by supporting the Linda D. Scott Inspiration Scholarship Fund, which has been established to support future nursing students who have overcome significant barriers in pursuit of their education.

Information about a memorial service and campus remembrance will be announced at a later date. We encourage individuals to provide quotes, memories, stories, or photos of Dean Emerit Scott and her impact using the “submit a tribute” link. Tributes will be shared on this page.